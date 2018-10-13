Varun and Alia chemistry helps Kalank progress quickly

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared a superb chemistry right from their debut film together Student Of the Year.

The actors went on to be great friends amidst doubts that they were perhaps dating and the latter was never true. They are great buddies with a fabulous working relationship. They went on to work again in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania as the audience loved them in these films.

And now as they share screen-space in the beautiful Kargil valley, the shoot of the film Kalank has been progressing at a breakneck pace. “Every shot is being quickly canned. Both Varun and Alia know each other so well that they do not require more than a single take if there are no retakes due to technical reasons. And in between shots they had so much time that they were goofing around and taking pictures before the technical team got their act together to film the next scene,” says a source.

Alia also posted a picture of the two shooting together and the effect is magical. The backdrop of the snow-clad mountains is nothing short of breath taking. Varun and Alia have been shooting at sub-zero temperatures and we have seen Varun post some bravado pictures of his bare torso.