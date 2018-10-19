Varun and Katrina dance film shoot postponed

By Sanskriti Media

Remo D Souza claimed that he did not have enough time to go through the script of Race 3 to be completely in control of the project and direct the Salman Khan starrer. While Salman ended up being angry with Remo for his statement, actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif got a little wary as did producer Bhushan Kumar.

So, the team of the new untitled dance film which was to go on the floors by the end of the year decided to give Remo a little more time to enable the director get both his script as well as his technical prep in place for the movie.

“Initially the film was slated to start by the end of the year as announced by Bhushan. But then this is a 3D film and there needs to be a strong technical preparation that needs to be done. There have been certain script issues as well which were clarified after meetings with the lead actors and now the script has more or less been finalised and will be. Though the actors’ dates have been blocked for the end of the year, the makers have released those dates and will be shooting next year now. The shoot will happen at a stretch so that there is also enough post production time,” says a source.

The film is touted to be India’s biggest dance film and will release in November 2019.