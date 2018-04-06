Varun and Sidharth patch-up

Varun Dhawan had recently remarked that the shooting of the film October has changed him a lot. And the said change has resulted in him realising that it is important to mend fences and at times, clear misunderstandings as well. All that could not be possible without picking up the phone and making a call.

So, Varun decided to pick up the phone and call his co star from Student of The Year – Sidharth Malhotra. “Sidharth and I are not really the best of friends,” Varun had said earlier. “Varun did not want the cold war between them to continue and he just felt he should be making the call if he wanted them to be better friends. While They have not exhibited any animosity in public towards each other, they have not shown any love too as they were rivals on screen and perhaps continued that off screen as well. But now all is good and they will be seen hanging out a lot more now,” says a source.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who had launched both in Student Of the Year had tried acting as a peacemaker earlier, but both those actors preferred to leave it at that. Now Karan should be proud of his students for sure.