Varun Dhawan as Dhirubhai Ambani

Varun Dhawan is now playing the young Dhirubhai Ambani now. Well, this is not in a biopic, but we are sure that you are aware that he has been signed on to play an important role in the Salman Khan film Bharat which also stars Katrina Kif.

Varun was signed on to play an important cameo for the film. But then not many are aware of the nature of his role. We are now told by insiders that the character of Varun is that of a young Dhirubhai Ambani from the post-Partition days. “The character of Varun will have the audiences smile because they will realise that Varun is indeed playing that character of Sr Ambani in the film. The character has been used primarily to show certain important facets the pre and post Partition days. In fact, another interesting thing in the film is that Katrina Kaif is playing Salman Khan’s boss in the movie,” says a source.

One can recall that Abhishek Bachchan has already essayed the role of Ambani or a character inspired by his life in the Mani Rathnam film Guru.