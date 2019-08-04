Varun nonchalance and challans!

By Sanskriti Media

Varun Dhawan seems to be taking to playing to the gallery for the media and his fans rather too much into his head.

We know that the actor is quite fun loving. But the other day, the actor decided to do a stunt on his car. “Varun spread the car door and then did a stunt like one does on the parallel bars. He did it twice over and the paparazzi wanted more. Thankfully Varun decided it was enough drama and packed up,” says an eyewitness.

In December 2017, Varun Dhawan was fined by the Mumbai traffic police for leaning out of his car window to take a selfie with a female fan in an autorickshaw. Later he also posed in an autorickshaw in 2018 for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar.

Thankfully this time the car was not in motion. Else the nonchalance would have resulted in more challans!