Varun shaves a brand off SRK

By Sanskriti Media

Varun Dhawan is all set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the face of a shaving brand major. As brands start focusing more on the younger generation, Varun despite the not so encouraging response at the box office for his last film October, has managed to get into the league of the most wanted brand endorsers has been signed for a shaving brand which was earlier endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan.

“Brand keep looking for younger faces, faces that can connect with the current generation of youngsters who have the decision-making powers and the ability to buy the products. Ayushmann Khurrana is also another brand ambassador for the brand now and was signed two years ago. He had joined SRK in the endorsements and now we have Varun joining in,” says a brand expert.

Varun is currently promoting his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma.