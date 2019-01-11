Verne Troyer died with minimal possessions

By Bang

Verne Troyer died with only a car, memorabilia and $2,000 worth of personal effects, according the court documents.

It has been revealed that the deceased actor - who was best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series and died from alcohol poisoning in April last year aged 49 - passed away with hardly any possessions to his name.

According to legal papers obtained by The Blast, the final total for Troyer's estate was valued at $139,283,16.

A probate referee - which was brought in to appraise the star's separate property - only identified his Audi car, signed memorabilia and remaining personal effects.

The document listed a 2015 Audi S4 with 3,490 miles on it, worth $38,000, autographed memorabilia worth $21,000 and furniture furnishings and personal effects worth $2,000.

At the time of his death, the actor - who measured at only 2ft tall - owned the state of California $22,224.70 in back taxes from the years 2004 and 2005.

Verne's death - which was ruled as a suicide following an autopsy - was first announced on his Facebook account.

At the time, the cause of his passing wasn't known, but the statement hinted at some of his personal problems.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday ...

"... Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much."