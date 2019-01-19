Victoria Beckham finds marriage speculation 'frustrating'

By Bang

Victoria Beckham has admitted she finds speculation that her 20-year marriage to David Beckham is in trouble "frustrating".

The fashion designer and her husband David Beckham will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this year but, for years, have been the subject of reports that their union is in trouble.

Speaking about the claims, Victoria - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with David - told The Guardian: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don't get involved.

"You do have to be quite controlling because people do believe [anything], and when it's completely fabricated, that's really annoying."

Victoria, 44, admitted that she and David, 43, both find being away for work difficult, but insisted they make it work.

She said: "I mean, the emails from the kids' schools come on my phone wherever I am, I can still deal with stuff. And, don't get me wrong, I have help. I have a cleaner, so I don't have to wash or iron. And I have someone who helps me with the children, who is wonderful and who I trust implicitly. David does a huge amount of travelling, and that's so hard on him."

And, although David is setting up a soccer team in Miami, the pair have no plans to relocate to the US.

She said: "It's a fantastic city, and David and I are partners in every business venture that we have. We have made some great friends there and socialise with their families, so we will go regularly. But the kids are happy at school, we are close to our families and we love being in London."

Victoria went on to praise her husband as a great chef, after admitting that she never cooks anymore.

She said: "I never cook. I used to - when we lived in Spain, I used to cook a lot. But these days I don't tend to get home till late, so dinner wouldn't be ready till quite late. David's a really good cook."