Victoria Beckham talks to Brooklyn's girlfriend about 'everything'

By Bang

Victoria Beckham talks to her son Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross about "everything", and even gives her fashion advice.

The 20-year-old star has been dating 21-year-old model Hana Cross since November last year, and she has revealed she is already getting on very well with the fashion designer.

Speaking in the May edition of Tatler magazine, she said: "We talk about everything. She's helping style me for Coachella - probably Levi's shorts, a crop top and Converse. I'm quite a tomboy."

Brooklyn - son of Victoria and David Beckham - confirmed the pair's relationship when he was spotted hand-in-hand with Hana after the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December.

The duo partied at a private residence in North London after attending the star-studded awards ceremony.

Hana also shared an Instagram video of herself and Brooklyn in the early hours of the morning, in which she kisses him on the cheek.

It appears the young star - who joined the Beckham family to celebrate Victoria's 45th birthday earlier this week - has the seal of approval from her boyfriend's loved ones.

She revealed she even enjoys lunch and shopping trips with the former Spice Girls singer.

She added: "Now at weekends we'll often go for lunch at the Electric Diner in Portobello, then on to Selfridges and Dover Street Market."

Brooklyn and Hana's blossoming romance comes after he split from long-term partner Chloe Grace Moretz in April 2018.

The former flames initially got together in 2014, but they called it time for years later after a number of breaks during their relationship.

Chloe previously confessed that her public displays of affection with the aspiring photographer - when they were often captured kissing by the paparazzi - were an act of rebellion.

She conceded: "The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, 'I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip.'

"I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street."