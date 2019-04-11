Vidya doesn't want to comment on Kangana

By Sanskriti Media

“I love awards. I love collecting them and am happy about award functions.

It is wonderful occasion for the industry to get together an industry and clap for each other. One should not get sad or upset when you don’t win. When you don’t win and others do, you should clap for them,’ says Vidya Balan who was once upset about not being nominated.

“It was during Bhool Bhulaiyya that I was not nominated. Everyone had said it was a good performance, and questioned e not being nominated. I did get a jhatka, but then it is part of life, and you should move on,” says Balan.

Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut had said if she doesn’t get National award for Manikarnika, she wont trust these awards.

Vidya prefers to stay aloof. “I don’t want to comment on anyone else’s comment,” she avers.

Meanwhile, it was being said that Vidya Balan had rejected the Jayalalitha biopic because she was being busy with the India Gandhi web series and that she had chosen the national leader over a regional one. But Vidya says that she is far from reaching a point to start work on the web series. Vidya had also acquired the rights of a book by journalist Sagarika Ghose called Indira Gandhi: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister and was said to be collaborating with producer Ronnie Screwvala for the same.

“Yes, I am trying to make a web series on Indira Gandhi. I would say, that it is still an attempt. A web series means a lot of work and a lot of research and it takes a lot more time than to even try and make a film. But when I do it, I will do it very well,’ she affirms.