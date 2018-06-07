Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum

Indian visitors and media representatives stand along the newly unveiled wax statue of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli at the Madame Tussauds Delhi in New Delhi. (AFP)

Virat Kohli won India's cricketer of the year award for the fourth time on June 7 for outstanding performances over the past two seasons. Kohli became India's captain in 2015 and led his team back to number one place in the Test rankings the following year. (AFP)

Visitors take selfies with a wax figure of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi, India. (AP)

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)