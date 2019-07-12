Want SRK, Take Akshay too!

By Sanskriti Media

If you want Shah Rukh Khan, you need to promise a safe route for Akshay Kumar.

Well this is what potential distributors of the Hollywood film The Lion King have been told. It has to be noted that The Lion King is one of the most awaited films of the year and Shah Rukh Khan has voiced for Mufasa and his son Aryan has done so for Simba.

The Lion King also marks the debut of Aryan as a dubbing artist after he has turned adult. He had earlier voiced for the Hindi version of The Incredibles along with his illustrious father.

“Since August 15 is a tough day with Saaho and Batla House – two films from Bhushan Kumar - also vying for the prime theatres and shows, the makers of Mission Mangal who are also the ones making The Lion King are offering a collateral deal to the distributors and multiplexes so that they get enough shows for the Akshay Kumar starrer. The Lion King is expected to do good business even though it is an animated film. Though it is not a one plus one free, it is a deal worth taking,” says a trade know all.