Wedding Clash averted between Priyanka and Deepika!

By Sanskriti Media

Contrary to reports, The Bajirao Mastani stars – Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have properly adjusted their wedding and reception dates to enable Bollywood attend their events properly and their dates don’t clash.

While it was being earlier speculated that Priyanka and Nick Jonas will wed at Mehrangarh Fort, the location seems to have moved to Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2.

“The reception for Deepika and Ranveer is now fixed on December 1 at Grand Hyatt, Vakola and invitations are on their way. Many stars are expected to attend both events as they involve big Bollywood stars and many stars are common friends of the three stars – from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the others,” says an industry source.

Deepika and Ranveer are slated to get married at Lake Como In Italy on November 14 and 15 and the couple posted their note on their social media handles earlier this month, confirming the dates.

Like in the case of Bollywood releases shifting dates to accommodate audience see both, it does seem that these stars seem to be taking the same route in their walk down the aisles.