What does Shraddha Kapoor love the most?

By Sanskriti Media

Whenever Shraddha Kapoor sees canines, she tops to feed them. We are not sure if the actress does carry dog food around with her. But that’s what it seemed when she was out promoting her film Chhichhore along with Sushant Singh Rajput, director Nitesh Tiwari and the rest of the cast on a Tv show.

“When Shraddha came, there were a lot of dogs, she immediately got some food for them and started feeding the strays. This is not the first time we have seen her do that, but she diligently made sure that all of them got food and ate as well and then happily met the rest of the cast and proceeded for the shoot,’ says a paparazzo.

We surely want to give her a bark out to this girl who rather than just pose for nice good-looking pictures for the paps, preferred to do her good deed of the day.