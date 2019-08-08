What is in Alia Bhatt’s diary?

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt wakes up in the morning and uses her phone only to check her phone. She prefers not to get into the social media at that time. She only checks messages that are important and does not go beyond that in the morning.

Unlike a lot of youngsters from her generation the actress then proceeds to reads the newspaper.

The actress revealed on her Youtube Vlog recently that she actually maintains a diary.

“I bought this book One Line A Day from New York and it is like a memory book. Your life is nothing but a bunch of memories which you can later tell your family or friends. I have to write one line a day. I write what happened the previous day here. I write a couple of lines,” she says.

“July 8… Can’t read you that. July 3rd. Woke up at 2 am. Jetlag still persists. Papa comes over at 98 am. We chat, share and learn. A quote of dream stays. Lunch with Mama. We chat about my future,” she adds.

Well, the diary is something one of her filmmaker friends would like to read and make it into a biopic someday.