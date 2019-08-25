What made Bachchan angry?

By Sanskriti Media

It is almost 50 years that Amitabh Bachchan has been around the entertainment business and no one understands the media better than him today. He is patient at times even when the media intrudes into his life, but when they disturb children, the angry young man in him rises again.

A health initiative that Bachchan was promoting saw a horde of media persons, paparazzi and others swarming into a small school where he was initiating the campaign.

It is rather common for the videographers and the photographers fight for the right spot, loudly shoo away anyone who comes between their cameras and the subject. “But there was too much noise and the children were getting disturbed. There were four and five-year-olds there who were around Bachchan when he was readying to say his lines and Bachchan decided to teach a lesson to the paps on etiquettes and discipline in a school. He had to tell people not to make too much hullabaloo and finally the media understood that they had to keep quiet o Bachchan would not proceed,” says an eye witness.