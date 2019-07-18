What’s Jackie hiding? A rash or a new look?

By Sanskriti Media

What is Jacqueline Fernandez hiding? The actress who normally loves standing and posing for pictures for the paparazzi specially making and taking out time for the shutterbugs suddenly did a volte face on Friday night. The actress had been for a meeting and when she was returning, she had a cloth to hide most of her face.

“We didn’t understand why she was not showing her face. Maybe she had a rash or something on the face or maybe she has a new hairstyle for her new film project that she did not want to reveal at this juncture. But she was covering the face completely with enough space only for her to see and walk to her car. Even as her car moved away, she was holding the cloth to cover her face to prevent any picture of her entire face from being taken,” says a paparazzo.