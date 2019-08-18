What Sidharth learnt from Parineeti!

By Sanskriti Media

As Jabariya Jodi opened to a not so favourable response – the second in a row for Sidharth Malhotra after Aiyaary, the actor is set to take a sabbatical from signing new films till he understands what films to do. Sidharth’s co star from Jabariya Jodi Parineeti Chopra too had taken a break after her films Kill Dill as well as Daawat E Ishq did not perform well and came strong after a break.

Sidharth too is in a similar space, but ahs two releases coming up Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan as well as the Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah and is now expected to wait to see the results of either or both the films before he takes his next call.

“Sid also has plans to turn producer and he is assessing scripts that he can back as a maker as well as at in films that he feels that he fits in rather well. He is an intelligent actor who understands the nature of the film business having worked here for seven years now,” says an industry source.

“I am in the process of identifying stories that can feel passionate about and attached to. I am keen to produce content to be able to creatively contribute to a film,’ says Sidharth during a media interaction a while ago.

Sidharth started off his career as an assistant director and hence is already aware of a few things from director, to understanding music, camera and the stress of pre and post production as well and he feels it is time to put it to good use apart from working as an actor of course.