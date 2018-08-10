When a crazy fan selfied himself with Taimur

By Sanskriti Media

Children of the stars are not safe these days. Frenzied fans can go mad and can do anything for a selfie these days. While one can understand the madness to get pictures taken with stars, but here was a man in suburban Bandra who wanted to push himself to the limit while tying to grab a picture of himself with the little boy Taimur Ali Khan who is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

It so happened that the little nawab of Pataudi and his nanny were out to meet Taimur’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu and her mother Soha Ali Khan.

“The media called out to Taimur and started clicking his pictures after Taimur came out of the car with his nanny. But then, seconds later one silly fan suddenly jumped into the fray. He wanted a selfie with Taimur. He pushed a paparazzo aside much to the disdain of the photographers and clicked a selfie of him with Taimur. Taimur’s nanny was also upset at the sudden intrusion and tried to shoo him away first by yelling at him and when he didn’t listen, she had to actually shove him away,” says an eye witness.