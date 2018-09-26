When Alia's mother was thrown out of a window

By M/s Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt is excited about her line up next year. The actress has films like Brahmastra, Takht and the Sadak 2 sequel lined up and she is gung-ho about all films beginning with producer Karan Johar’s Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukherji.

“We have not started promotions yet. Yes, some pictures have come out. But thankfully, not out of the film as yet. I am very excited about that film because Brahmastra is an important film for me. This is taking cinema to another level. It is a step ahead,” says Alia.

The actress who will be shooting and promoting films back to back agrees that her schedule is quite packed. “I am going to have very busy schedule because I have so many films including Sadak 2,” she says.

Which brings us to the topic of being directed by Mahesh Bhatt in his comeback venture after twenty years.

“It is a beautiful feeling and it is absolutely amazing. My father is going to be directing me. And you guys have been asking me for such a long time as to when I will work with my father. It is going to be very special,” says Alia.

When I was watching Sadak, I was very young. I was so shocked when I saw the scene (when her mother Soni Razdan is thrown out of a window). I remember pausing the sequence and I asked my father how can you throw my mother out of the window. I did not realise that it was a movie because I was too small then,” she laughs.

“But yes, Sadak was an amazing film. Maharani (played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar) was a class act. She was so good. So, I am excited to be a part of the sequel,” says Alia.