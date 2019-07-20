When Deepika met Ranbir with Luv

By Sanskriti Media

It will soon be official. About Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Yes the actors are due to work together again in Luv Ranjan’s next film also starring Ajay Devgn. But Friday night was when the two had a joint narration and a meeting with director and producer Luv Ranjan.

“It was a pretty long meeting. Both Ranbir and Deepika came in separately, but left at the same time, albeit in their own vehicles. It does seem that the announcement is in the offing for their untitled film,” informs an eyewitness.

What is interesting is the pairing of Ranbir and Depika again. “Normally it is tough to pair ex flames together. Not everyone is as open minded as Deepika and Ranbir and hence hey managed to share screen space despite a relationship gone wrong. Ishaan Khatter did not work in Student Of the Year 2 because he and Tara Sutaria had past. But Deepika and Ranbir have worked in both Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as well as Tamasha after their break up and seemed comfortable in each other’s company,” says a trade source.