When Deepika Padukone met Irrfan Khan

By Sanskriti Media

They made a wonderful pair in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku. They were to reunite on screen for the Vishal Bharadwaj produced film Sapna Didi directed by Honey Trehan. But Irrfan Khan’s illness and his treatment in London meant that the reunion with Deepika Padukone was not possible.

But this week when Deepika who is in London for the shoot of her film production ’83 where she is playing husband Ranveer Singh’s screen wife – Romi Dev to his Kapil Dev – went off to meet Irrfan at the shoot of his film Angrezi Medium in Old Blighty. It was a casual visit and the actors had not met ever since the Vishal Bharadwaj film went into cold storage.

“It was nice of Deepika to catch up with Irrfan and check on his health and work. It an be recalled that Deepika had also returned the signing amount for the film on Sapna Didi when she realised that it was not materialising. But she did want to catch up in London as she had free time during the shooting and made sure she spent quality time with Irrfan,” informs an industry source.