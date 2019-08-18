When Janhvi, Malaika, Abhishek and others had no cash!

By Sanskriti Media

They maybe some of the richest people in the country, in Mumbai and surely in Bollywood. But when it comes to cash, they hardly have it with them at their disposal. Proof of it recently was Janhvi Kapoor who had to borrow money from her driver to give a beggar kid.

“We have seen a lot of big and small film stars being asked for money by beggars and though they have wanted to help them, they do not carry the money themselves. Scared to ask it from their Men Fridays or assistant or drivers, they prefer to scoot off as we saw recently in the case of Malaika Arora when she didn’t have the cash to give the kids. When Ranbir was asked he was looking around to see where his Man Friday was, Aryan Khan was so sweet that he ruffled the hair of the kid who asked him money and Salman Khan went a step ahead and hugged the kid who asked him for money,” says a paparazzo.

Well, we can remember that once we were travelling in a boat from the Versova Jetty to Madh Island and realised that both Abhishek Bachchan and Goldie Behl were in the same boat. But then when it came to paying money when they got down from the boat, one big director from a big production family and another actor who was the son of the biggest actor in Bollywood, didn’t have cash on them. The man in charge of the collection of money let them go, because they only had credit or debit cards.

It was the floods of Mumbai on 27 July 2005 when Mahesh Bhatt was facing a food crunch at home from the floods in the previous day. “I had gone to the JW Marriott Hotel at Juhu and asked for bread. They had the bread, but their machine was not working. So, they could not accept cards. And despite having money, I could not pay,” says Bhatt.