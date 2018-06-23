When Kajol fell!

A video of Kajol falling down at a mall in front of thousands of people and the media is going viral at the moment.

Kajol was there at the mall to inaugurate a health and glow center for a brand that she endorses and she fell down suddenly.

“She was walking normally. But her high heels slipped on the surface. There was nothing wrong with the surface because the mall guys had wiped them sparkling clean before she came in. She fell down and was helped up. But later she was not perceivably in a great mood,” informs an eye witness.

The glow was there on Kajol’s face after the event for sure, but the actress will perhaps be a little more careful the next time around.