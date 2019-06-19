When Kartik met Sara

By Sanskriti Media

A short while ago, grapevine had it that Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh along with the makers of their untitled film together billed as Love Aaj Kal 2 had specifically instructed Sara Ali Khan as well as Kartik Aaryan, her co star from the film to refrain from being spotted in public.

Well the two have been shooting together but have avoided joint appearances at events etc.

So, it was rather surprising that Kartik Aaryan visited Amrita Singh’s house to meet Sara at a time when the wags insist that she has a problem with Sara and Kartik’s proximity and brazen statements about each other in the media even if it is in good humour. It is now obvious that Amrita has no objection to them meeting at her place. “On Sunday night Kartik secretly visited Sara Ali Khan at her house. He shied away from the paparazzi and made a quiet exit before they could ask him to pose for pictures. Kartik has been avoiding speaking about Sara now in interviews as well,” says a source.