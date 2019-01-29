When lovers ‘clash’ at the box office!

By Sanskriti Media

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon came together for the film Raabta and their love story was all over the place, but never confirmed by the couple in question. Raabta was a flop, but the 'jodi' (pairing) was a hit in personal life.

The lovebirds will hit the screen again together on March 1, but not in the same film. The Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi hits the screens on that day which is the same day when the Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar bandit drama Son Chiriya lands at the box office.

“It is an interesting ‘clash’ if you want to use that word. The news will help both the films to a certain extent. Both are medium budget films and any sort of publicity will be good. But then there will be a cannibalisation at the box office to a certain extent. You cannot rule out the audience with limited budgets deciding to see just one film at the box office that week,” says a trade analyst.

One can recall that last year on April 20, the Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta was to release along with the Patralekha starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu. Omerta got into some legal tangle and was postponed by two weeks and the clash was averted. Similarly, the Aishwarya Rai starrer Fanney Khan was slated to clash with the Salman Khan film Race 3. But Ash’s film’s producers backed off at the right time. Will we see a clash being averted again?