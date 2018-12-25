When Ranveer made Sara blush!

By Sanskriti Media

It was time for Sara Ali Khan to blush, but Ranveer Singh made that possible at a recent event.

Sara and Ranveer have bene promoting their upcoming film Simmba and hence have been spotted at multiple events. So, at one of those recent events when Sara and Ranveer were together, there came along Karthik Aaryan.

Well, so what’s new. Nothing except when Sara was on Karan Johar’s show, she said that the one person she would like to date was Karthik Aaryan.

Ranveer spotted Karthik at the event where Sara was with him and this is what happened. “Ranveer walked up to Karthik and spoke to him and then ushered him to Sara. He then introduced them to each other. Sara was trying hard not to look at Karthik, but she had to. Ranveer then cheekily made a heart sign and then moved off. He returned again and re introduced them one more time for the fun of it. That also got Karthik blushing as well,” says an eye witness.

After getting married, it does seem that Ranveer wants to get everyone to join the gang. So, getting them to date is half begun.