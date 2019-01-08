When Ranveer Singh went in disguise!

By Sanskriti Media

Ranveer Singh returned from his honeymoon from Sri Lanka on Sunday and was immediately off to check the response of the film Simmba in the theatres. What was very interesting though was the fact that the actor did not go in his real avatar. For a strange reason he was wearing a mask.

“It was rather strange that baba (Ranveer) was wearing a mask. Perhaps he could have taken his moustache and beard off to promote Gully Boy from now on. They have a party on Monday night to celebrate the success of Simmba ad he perhaps wanted to be in the new look. But he came and he saw the screening and went off,” says a paparazzo.

Ranveer visited the G-7 multiplex popular known Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai where the tickets are also priced pretty low to enable a lot of patrons visit it. “By the time the crowd realised that it was Ranveer, he left the auditorium. But judging by the security around him it was not tough for people to know that there was a celeb who had come avisiting,” says the paparazzo.