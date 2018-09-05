When Salman Khan got angry!

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan can get angry at the drop of a hat even if the questions asked to him may perfectly be harmless. The problem is that he analyses the questions with a great deal of insecurity these days after the failure of his film Race 3 and the not so great performance of his TV show Dus Ka Dum.

So at one of the events to promote his next TV Show Bigg Boss Season 12 when Khan was asked to name three reasons why the audience should watch this edition of Bigg Boss, the small boss was angry.

“Why should I tell you three reasons to watch Bigg Boss?” he thundered. “I will not give you any reason. People should watch Bigg Boss because they should watch Bigg Boss,” he says.

Can the show’s PR please try and explain to Salman what the question really meant?