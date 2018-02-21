When SRK interrupted ArGo!

“You started by saying, we are not businessmen, but content creators, but you have mentioned ‘profits’ three times,” remarked well known Indian Television Anchor Arnab Goswami to Shah Rukh Khan when the latter was addressing the audience at the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence Summit.

Shah Rukh Khan was speaking about making films when Arnab interrupted into Shah Rukh’s speech. Not one to be put down by such a remark, Shah Rukh immediately retorted in his own inimitable style cutting forth Arnab's repartee giving him the option not to reply, “There can be no creativity in penury. First get rich and then become a philosopher. These things ae expensive. Sorry I am again talking about money. I just like to add. All the media people are being a little more collaborative. All media houses should collaborate on creativity. So, watch a film and then comment on it.”

Always wanting to be the one to have the last word, Arnab went on to talk about how he was the first one to watch Padmaavat and stuck his neck out!