Which film will Shah Rukh Khan sign?

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan may have a sense of humour, but his films have a sense of rumour for sure.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film as an actor was the December 2018 release Zero and last month saw him voice in the Hindi version for The Lion King which managed to gross over Rs 100 crore in India though Zero didn’t.

After Zero Khan has been keeping mum on what he wants to sign – though he did voice over for Mufasa in The Lion King. But then the projects that the actor is in talks with are around six in number.

The latest to join the bandwagon in a film that Shankar was planning – an unwater sci fi film which was offered to Hrithik Roshan earlier.

The buzz is that that King Khan has been approached to play the lead in that film now. SRK had earlier spoken to Shankar to work in his film Robot, but then didn’t want to do it after realising that he would need to shoot every ten days, watch the result and then shoot again. Khan didn’t think he had that much time and the patience and it didn’t fit into his scheme of things then.

While SRK has not announced any project starring himself – here are the other films that he has been in talks for. “Shah Rukh has taken rights of a Spanish web series Money Heist and he buzz is that he may ask Sriram Ragahvan to direct it as a film.

Then there is a Rajkumar Hirani film which he is said to be collaborating and co-producing. Another project in the offing which he may co produce is a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Izhaar. When he met up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee in Chennai during a CSK vs KKR cricket match, it was rumoured that he may work in a Vijay film in a cameo.

There is another rumour that he may also do a quid pro quo for R Madhavan by doing a cameo in his film Rocketry. Madhavan had acted in SRK’s film Zero in an extended cameo opposite Anushka Sharma,” says our source.

We have to now wait to hear the news from the Khan’s mouth.