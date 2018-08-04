Who calls Katrina as Goldfish?

By Sanskriti Media

Katrina Kaif does not feel that she has done a favour on the Bharat team by stepping into the role that PC quit at the last moment. “I don’t see it like that. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar is a dear friend. I have worked with him in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai and both have been great experiences and successful film. When he called me he said, “Goldfish… he calls me Goldfish and not Katrina… read the script and tell me. I read the script and I liked it and I am happy to be a part of the film,” says the actress.

Katrina says that her choices of films have been because of the stories. “All my film choices have been purely based on script and the character excited to be working with the team again,” she says even without mentioning Salman Khan’s name whom she is reuniting after Tiger Zinda Hai.