Who has replaced Shah Rukh Khan?

Vicky Kaushal has not denied that he is working in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Kaushal is surely not one of those actors who wants to try and keep news about him, hidden, but he does not want to jump the gun like some over enthusiastic actors.

Aamir Khan was the first actor to be cast in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. Shah Rukh Khan had replaced him, but opted out of the film. And while there have been rumours that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing that character, Vicky Kaushal when asked about the film, prefers to keep it politically correct, without making a denial.

“As far as Saare Jahaan Se Achcha is concerned it is really the prerogative of the director and the producers to come out and make an announcement. I will request everyone to wait for that,” he says about the film directed by Mahesh Mathai and bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile the Uri actor has signed on another biopic on the life of Udham Singh for director Shoojit Sircar. “It has been a deep desire to work with someone like Shoojit Sircar. And being cast by him in a subject like Udham Singh is like a dream come true. I am really very excited,” he adds on the sidelines of an event.