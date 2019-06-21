Who is Aamir Khan fighting with?

By Sanskriti Media

Even as his director of Rang De Basanti – Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra has gone ahead with his vision of the Mahabharata in the project: Mahabharata: The Greatest Battle Ever Fought - Aamir Khan is also going ahead with his dream project on the Mahabharata.

Reportedly, Aamir has now inked a deal with Jio to back his mammoth project. “Jio is on a high and they are spending a lot of money to acquire the big entertainment content projects coming out of Bollywood. Aamir Khan’s vision of the Mahabharata is worth more than Rs 1000 crore and Khan wasn’t sure about how a project like that would be a sustainable proposition unless the backing was strong enough specially after a debacle like Thugs of Hindostan which pegged him a few steps back. But then he has been assured that the funders will pull all stops to ensure that the project is executed the way Aamir has envisioned it with his team,” says a trade source.

This could look like another clash of the Bhagat Singhs but then both Aamir and Rakeysh are going ahead with their epic project.