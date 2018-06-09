Who will Bhansali work with? Salman or Hrithik?

So, who will it be that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct? The filmmaker has already met Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan and now Salman Khan has revealed that he will work with Bhansali when he comes to him with the script of a movie.

We had already informed you in this very space that Sanjay will be bankrolling five films out of which he is slated to direct one. Akshay Kumar will feature in Rowdy Rathore 2 and Bhansali surely won’t be directing that. If Shah Rukh Khan decides to work in the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, that again is not going to be directed by Bhansali. That leaves Hrithik and Salman.

When Bhansali decided to go independent as a director, it was Salman who backed him in Khamoshi. This was followed by Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. As Salman revealed before, “Bhansali wanted someone more ‘mature’ to play Devdas and so he chose Shah Rukh!” Salman was angry and upset, but he still did a cameo in Bhansali’s Saawariya. Salman had gifted a DVD of Christopher Nolan’s film Guzaarish and Bhansali made that with Hrithik leading to Salman saying on national television, “even a dog did not go to see Guzaarish!”

Meanwhile Bhansali who wanted to make Bajirao Mastani with Salman and Aishwarya and alter had also made a poster with Salman and Kareena could not proceed with that pair. So, will Bhansali take the cue and reach Salman with his script, remains to be seen.