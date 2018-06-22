Why Alia and Ranbir met Sanju?

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met Sanjay Dutt at his house on Wednesday night. The agendas for the meeting and the subsequent discussions were manifold.

Alia has known Sanjay Dutt as a child as her father Mahesh Bhatt has often collaborated with Dutt on many films. But when he heard the story of Dutt’s life through Ranbir as well as through the trailer of Sanju, Alia was stunned.

“She was intrigued by the ups and downs in his career and life and was also happy at the same time that Ranbir had done a fabulous performance as Dutt in the movie. Also on the agenda was the film Sadak 2 where Alia has been approached to play a significant role while Dutt has the meatiest character,” says our source.

Alia and Pooja both are slated to be in Sadak 2, though they are not going to be sharing screen space, inform sources.