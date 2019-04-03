Why Deepika and Salman don’t work together!

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone today is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, commanding her own fan following, price and the kind of adulation from filmmakers that want to work with her. But what we hear is that the certain Mr Khan was very clear that he did not want Deepika Padukone to star in the film or was it really the other way around?

Deepika was offered a film many years ago by Salman, but DP gave the film a pass saying she was too young. Since then even though DP had expressed her desire to work with Khan on public platforms and on national television, Salman has been very cordial with her, but never got her to work with him again.

Deepika is one actress very close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has started in his last three huge successes – Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

“Salman recently mentioned that DP was too big an actress to work with him and that is his way of saying that he wont work with her. He also said in an interview that no one has offered them a film together, which is not true because she was being offered many films with Salman including Kick and Kick 2 which she had passed. Then there was Karan’s never made film called Shuddhi as well as Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Sultan. So it is not clear who didn’t want the other actor in the film and who gave Inshallah the pass!” says a film business source.