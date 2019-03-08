Why Hrithik doesn't discuss monies with some makers?

By M/s Sanskriti Media

Hrithik Roshan turned up again for his new friend designer turned director Vikram Phadnis to give the mahurat clap for his Marathi film Smile Please. Hrithik who never gives mahurat claps for films, made an exception. The Krissh actor explained what got him there. “I did not know this guy. I didn’t know him at all. Two and a half years ago he called me up. He wanted me in a guest appearance in his film. I don’t do guest appearances (that easily). I am not so fond of them. He was a friend’s friend and he wanted to come and narrate a script to me and hence I asked him to come over for fifteen minutes to sit and chat. He was very dignified and polished till the time he started speaking about the film. Then he was bouncing off my wall, my ceiling, It is like. ‘my god. This man has some passion.’ The fifteen minutes turned into two hours and by the end of it, I had tears flowing out. I couldn’t stop. We were discussing the characters, the climax and what changes could we do there etc,” said Hrithik.

The actor adds that he went ahead and did the cameo. “That was the first meeting. Then I had the opportunity to be in the film Hrudayantar which was his debut. He is a crazy man on set. You are in safe hands, but he will push you. That’s what you want from a director. I am happy he has started his second film and I am happy to be in the film, but disappointed that I don’t have a role on his second film,” he quipped.

Vikram immediately retorted, “One scene of your in the film is as good as the entire budget of the film including the P and A.”

Hrithik countered with a repartee. “When the hell, have we discussed monies, Vikram? I am getting on the stage now where I don’t like you anymore!”

Incidentally Vikram has completed 27 years in the fashion industry!