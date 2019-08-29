Why is Alia Bhatt heart-broken?

By Sanskriti Media

Stage No 1 of Mehboob Studios had been booked and work was going on for the shoot of the film Inshallah. Alia Bhatt also mentioned in one of her interviews earlier this month that she was excited to shoot with Salman Khan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was a dream come true for the actress to work with a filmmaker of Bhansali’s stature and a superstar like Salman.

But it was too good to be true as the disagreement between Salman and Bhansali ended with the filmmaker taking the bold decision to shelve the film and the actress did not know what to do because she had nothing to do with the problem.

“She was very excited about the film. The recce etc had also been done and she was informed that she would be shooting soon. Like Alia, a lot of people connected to the film were completely in the dark about what was happening. Now she is pretty heartbroken and is wondering what would be Bhansali’s next step. She is very keen to work with him, as well as Salman and hopes to work with the individually even of the twain can’t meet again,” says our source.

“Her family who has been in the film business for a long time will obviously be able to explain to her that such circumstances arrive at times in the industry when there is a slip between the cup and the lip,” adds the source.

Interestingly this means that with an unblocked date diary, Alia could explore something different at this juncture.