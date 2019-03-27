Why is Alia, Bollywood's new favourite?

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt is the no 1 brand in Bollywood now. The actress has become the most sought-after brand from Bollywood industry giving the numero-uno Deepika Padukone a tough fight as well.

Alia has eight films in her kitty over the next two years which is unheard of in recent times for an actress who does not merely play ‘heroine’! The film trade and the exhibitors are gung-ho about the actress.

“After signing Inshallah with Salman Khan, she is the ‘thing’ now. How many actresses have a line-up of films like what Alia has got? She is working with makers she wants to work with and on scripts that she wants to do. Forget actresses, barring two or three stars like Akshay, Ajay Devgn among others, no one has a line up of films like she has. While she has Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra coming up for release this year. Brahmastra has some 40 days of filming left. Next she will be shooting for Rajamouli’s RRR, followed by Karan Johar’s Takht, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Neeraj Ghaywan's next on the Arunima Sinha story and a commitment to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her next,” says our source.

What it effectively means that any project starring the actress is blindly greenlighted by any studio who are willing to bankroll the film. “We do not have the same kind of a belief now in a Salman Khan or a Shah Rukh Khan project. But then an Alia film is always a yes, also because we trust her instincts,” says an executive from a film corporate.