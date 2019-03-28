Why is Arjun Kapoor hiding his head?

By Sanskriti Media

Arjun Kapoor not only sacrificed his mane for the film in the upcoming Ashutosh Gowariker film Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, but he has been seen hiding his head for the past four months.

Arjun says, it is part of his profession. You must be aware that I am shooting for a historical war drama called Panipat these days.

The film is on the third battle of Panipat and is being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. He wants the impact of the character to come alive on screen because we have worked very hard for it.

That can happen only if the whole world sees me in that character and that look on the screen. If I walk around with my (bald) look, the fun of seeing the character for the first time on screen will be lost.

The director does make sense when he opines like this and hence, I am moving around in my cap everywhere. I started wearing a headgear (bandana, cap and a hat) from December onwards.

It might be looking rather strange, but it is part and parcel of the profession. I am also sporting this moustache that you see. I keep my handlebar moustache pointed upwards in the film, but I am keeping it down as well when I am out in public.

These are new things for me and for my audiences as well. I want to present it in the best way possible, and I will show it in the days to come,” he promises.

The actor feels that period films are indeed doing well, never mind that Gowariker’s last film Mohenjo Daro failed at the turnstiles.

“Every film is important in an actor’s career. I have two more films coming up before Panipat – India’s Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and these films like my children- relatives – a brother – because of the sacrifice of the look – the third battle pf Panipat had major consequences. Emotionally it is a big story. Whether it works or not depends on the audience and they are smart now. Period films are doing well like I saw Kesari, Manikarnika did well and Varun Dhawan’s Kalank is also looking very good,” adds Arjun.