Why is Hrithik keeping quiet?

By Sanskriti Media

Hrithik Roshan has started off slow on the Super 30 promotions. The actor whose last film Kaabil did reasonably well for him is expecting an encore as his previous film before Kaabil - Mohenjo Daro was a colossal disaster. While the film has been mired in controversies due to a spat between his family and his sister Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik’s personal life too has been shrouded in controversies galore. The actor teed off the promotion of his film only on Saturday – just two weeks before the release of his film on July 12 – a far cry from the month to 40 day promotions that movies indulge in these days.

“He had come to do a cross promotion of his film on a cricket show as well, but while he happily posed for pictures, he shied away from talking as he was a bit apprehensive of the sudden questions that may come up. Hrithik only wants to talk about his film at the moment and moreso about Anand Kumar and his students and the content of the film,” says a source.

The film’s director Vikas Bahl, though has been cleared of the #MeToo charges, is still to make a public appearance to promote the film. Hrithik however, has been pretty active on the social media, tweeting about his film.