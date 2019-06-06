Why is Hrithik Roshan hiding?

By Sanskriti Media

Everyone was awaiting a huge release of the Super 30 trailer on Tuesday, but the makers of the film Super 30 including the lead star Hrithik Roshan decided to go in for an online release of the film rather than do a media event as is usually the case.

Wags in the film business suggest that the reason could be to avoid any queries on the #MeToo case involving Vikas Bahl as the matter just got sorted now with a clean chit to Bahl. “It will be like taking away from the film if the first round of publicity of the film is centred around the #MeToo controversy. So it is a very smart move by Hrithik and the team to stay away from controversies and just let the trailer do the talking. It is a very powerful trailer and a very different movie from what Hrithik as done till date. Once the trailer creates the buzz, Hrithik and the rest of the team will come out to promote the film,” says a source.

The trailer that dropped this week is indeed a very gripping one and narrates the tale of teacher Anand Kumar's struggle to make IITians from the lower strata of society.