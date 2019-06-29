Why is Janhvi superstitious?

By Sanskriti Media

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be rather guarded talking about her films. Quiz her one her new horror comedy flick called RoohiAfza and Janhvi lets out an array of emotions. “The shooting is going on pretty well. But you know what? Call me superstitious or old fashioned, If you talk a lot about s film, it catches the evil eye. I would talk pretty less about it.

But Janhvi says that she is happy to have come this far. “I would call myself very fortunate because I got the opportunity to do this film and work with people like Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao,’ she adds quickly.

The actress says that her thinking is not because she is growing older. “I am growing old, but everyone tells me that mentally I am still ten and I should grow up,” guffaws the actress who will soon be seen in the film Kargil Girl where she essays the role of Gunjan Saxena and later will be seen in the Karan Johar film Takht.