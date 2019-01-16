Why is Salman called Bharat? Find out on R-Day!

By Sanskriti Media

Jaante ho mere ma-baba ne mera naam Bharat kyun rakha tha? (Do you know why my parents named me Bharat?)

Thus says Salman Khan in the teaser of his upcoming film Bharat co starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu.

Bharat is Salman Khan’s name from the eponymous film shepherded by Ali Abbas Zafar for producer Atul Agnihotri.

Under normal circumstances, the teaser would have rolled out on his birthday last month and when fans demanded it, Ali Abbas Zafar said on his social media handle that he would put it out in the first month akin to what Shah Rukh Khan did for Zero.

“The teaser is very gritty and the film has Salman Khan spanning an age from 25-65 with Katrina also witnessing an age jump. The film which begins during Partition, ends in 2010 and hence is a complete period drama spanning multiple eras. Unlike many other Salman Khan films, this is a content driven movie and not Salman driven, which makes it interesting for Salman Khan’s fans to also witness a paradigm shift in his histrionic prowess,” says a source who has been privy to the teaser.

Zafar and team were still shooting the film and hence could not put out the teaser last month. Now we are told that it will be put out on the opportune time of India's Republic Day on January 26. A good day to know why Salman Khan is called Bharat!