Why is Shah Rukh Khan silent?

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan has still maintained a dignified silence over his next film project even as rumours spread about his next offering at the turnstiles.

Khan had said during the making of Zero that he would announce his next plan only after the release of the film and he is still biding his time reading his scripts and planning his next oeuvre.

“Apart from Saare Jahaan Se Accha for which he had given a principal nod, there is also the Don 3 project on which both Farhan and Shah Rukh have not commented. There was a film offered to him by the producer of Badla – Sunir Khetrapal who is collaborating with him on the Bachchan starrer. This was a film called Operation Khukhri to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan has still not refused that film. It is also being speculated that with Rohit Shetty coming on to back Farah Khan in her next film – Shah Rukh may still agree to be on board that project,” says a trade source. SRK has done Chennai Express and Dilwale with Rohit and Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year with Farah.

But then Khan has not announced any of these films himself while the grapevine continues to spread.