Why Jacqueline met Shah Rukh Khan?

By
  Sanskriti Media
Published

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted recently at the Red Chillies office belonging to Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Mumbai.

That immediately set the tongues wagging whether the actress was lobbying for any role in an upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film. According to the buzz in the trade Shah Rukh is said to be working on films like Don 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film and Siddharth Roy Kapoor’s Salute directed by Mahesh Mathai, though he has not confirmed any film from his end. But Jacqueline’s visit has activated the grapevine.

“There is a buzz about Jacqueline doing some film with Shah Rukh,” says a source.

“I went there by mistake,” Jacqueline laughs off the question. Well, Jackie was also spotted with a mystery man recently. And she did not answer that too.

