Why Karan Johar won’t act again?

Karan Johar wasn’t too happy when his full-fledged acting debut after becoming an adult went for a toss when the Anurag Kashyap directed Bombay Velvet co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shrunk at the box office. Karan had earlier made his acting debut in a TV serial Indradhanush when he was a child actor.

But the celebrated director- producer cum anchor who seems to have a great time behind the camera in the movies and in front of the camera on television has not been lucky with his recent release Welcome to New York also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh was unwelcome in the theatres and was also panned extensively by the critics. Add to that there was not one Karan Johar in the film, but two, because he had a double role.

“Karan has been a reluctant actor, but did Welcome to New York because of his relationship with the IIFA organisers. But now he has decided not to come back to films in any starring role again as he feels he should not dilute his brand value,” says a source.

Karan is a delightful entertainer on his show Koffee With Karan and he is expected to be back with another season by the end of this year.