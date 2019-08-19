Why Kareena Kapoor wants to be all over?

By Sanskriti Media

The 38-year-old actress Kareena Kapoor seems to have an insatiable desire now to be on all platforms.

The actress who made her television as well as her radio debut by judging the seventh season of Dance India Dance on a satellite channel, she also made her radio entrance with the show What Women Want! And now even as Karan Johar is working on a show called Poo Diaries for a digital platform inspired by her character Poo (Pooja) from his earlier film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena has liked a chat show with stars for a web platform.

“She has liked the idea and asked the makers to give her a complete presentation before she puts pen to paper. She is liking her new avatar of doing films, TV, radio and the web all at one go and is the only lead actress to be spreading her wings across all platforms. It is not an easy task considering that she is also spending a lot of time with her son Taimur and her family and that must surely be quite demanding,’ says an industry source.

On the film front, Kareena has Good News with Akshay Kumar coming up followed by the shooting of Karan Johar’s ambitious film Takht.