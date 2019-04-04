Why Katrina Kaif won’t work with Akshay?

By Sanskriti Media

It was being speculated that Katrina Kaif would be a part of the soon to go on the films – Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and that she would very well be doing her seventh film with Akki. But then one point was missed that the film is going to be an Eid release in 2020 opposite Salman Khan’s movie Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt and is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

So, there we are. Katrina will not be doing the film for more than one reason. While there were date issues as well, there was one more reason why Katrina did not want to reunite with one of her most successful co-stars – Akshay Kumar and that was because Sooryavanshi had to clash with Salman’s film. “There is no way how Katrina Kaif can see herself having a film release on the same day that a Salman Khan film releases in the theatres. She is to be ideally in the same film that Salman is starring in -rather than star in a film that arrives on the same day at the marquee,” admits a source from the film business.

A few days back there were indeed hushed whispers that Katrina and Akshay were coming together in Sooryavanshi many years after Tees Maar Khan released in 2010. Now, fans will need to wait the duo together in some other film soon.